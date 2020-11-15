Yesterday Labour MP Diane Abbott spoke at an event alongside several apologists for the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghurs, behaviour which amounts to genocide. Also speaking was an apologist for Bashar Al-Assad who denies his responsibility for war crimes.

Of course, there can sometimes be a case for appearing alongside unsavoury people in order to reach an audience with a counter to their misinformation.

But Diane Abbott called the line-up of speakers for the event “great” and did not criticise their views.

It’s another example of just how accommodating some on the left are to human rights abuses, if they are carried out by countries who are not allies of the United States. Hence too Jeremy Corbyn three times passing up on raising human rights abuses with the Russian ambassador in London.

