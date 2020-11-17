Spring 2021 Liberal Democrat conference will be online

The spring federal Liberal Democrat conference will be held as usual in March next year, but as with the party’s successful autumn 2020 conference, it will be held online.

The key dates are:

Drafting Advice for motions: 17th December 2020

Motions Deadline: 6th January 2021

Drafting Advice deadline for amendments: 22nd February 2021

Amendments and Emergency Motions deadline: 8th March 2021

Appeals deadline: 18th March 2021

Spring Conference: 19th to 21st March 2021

Federal Conference Committee Chair Geoff Payne has also reported that a welcome simplification and improvement to the conference paperwork is planned:

We noted that, for an online conference, it makes no sense to have a separate Agenda, Conference Extra, and Conference Daily. It would be a lot better if they were merged into one document, and that is what we are going to do for Spring Conference. We will publicise an Agenda containing all of the motions that we have selected. That will be available as a printed document, at an extra cost, should people want it. We will then make available a compendious electronic agenda that contains the motions, the amendments, and all of the questions that we select at the later deadlines. We hope that that will provide an easier, and more user-friendly way of navigating through what we are debating. Because that document will overlap the app to a large extent, we will not be making the app available at Spring Conference.

Look forward to seeing you there!

