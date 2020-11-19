Great to see four Liberal Democrats shortlisted in the Cllr Awards 2020 for local elected public officials in England and Scotland:

John Leech, Manchester

Mandy McNeil, St Albans

Bridget Smith, South Cambridgeshire

Peter Taylor, Watford

To quote the blurb:

The Cllr Awards are the only awards showcasing the important work of councillors across England and Scotland. Each year, we are proud to bring together the best and brightest councillors as we celebrate and honour the vital contributions they make throughout our communities. So often, their work goes unrecognised. Now, more than ever, we need to honour these unsung heroes of local government who are working tirelessly to keep the country afloat during the pandemic.

You can see the full shortlists on the Local Government Information Unit website.

The winners will be announced at the Awards on the 24th November (Scotland) and 26th November (England).

Congratulations and good luck, John, Mandy, Bridget and Peter.

