A party press release brings the news:

Responding to the resignation of the Government’s independent adviser on standards following the Prime Minister’s refusal to sack Priti Patel, despite it being found she has breached the Ministerial Code, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Priti Patel has broken the Ministerial Code. Boris Johnson should have sacked her.

The fact that the independent adviser on ministerial standards has felt the need to resign means that no one can have confidence in Boris Johnson’s handling of these bullying allegations.

Bullying is a destructive force with devastating consequences. We must not tolerate it anywhere in our society – and certainly not at the highest levels of Government.

The job of the Prime Minister is to set an example, but once again Boris Johnson has failed. He seems to believe there is one rule for him and his allies and another rule for everyone else. That is unacceptable.