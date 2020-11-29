Liberal Democrats are the winners from 2020’s council by-elections

Here’s my latest piece from the party website:

The Liberal Democrat gain this week in Scotland was part of the final contests of the year. Which means we can also tally up the net score for each party during 2020. It’s the Lib Dems who come out on top:

Liberal Democrats: net 4 seats gained

SNP: net 1 seat lost

Labour: net 2 seats lost

Conservatives: net 2 seats lost

Congratulations and thanks to all the Liberal Democrats who have stood, agented or campaigned in council by-elections this year.

They’re an important part of how we can grow, and how we can get more power to improve local communities.

If you’d like to find out more about how you can help elect a councillor in your area – or even become one yourself! – do get in touch with your local party, and you may well find joining ALDC useful too.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

