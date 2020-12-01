Political

PODCAST – Inside the mind of Boris Johnson, with Caroline Pidgeon

Caroline Pidgeon, Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly and someone who saw Boris Johnson up close during his eight years as Mayor, joined me for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts.

We discussed how Boris Johnson behaves as a politician, his strong desire to be liked, his long track record of wasting public money and more. I hope you enjoy the show:

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

One response to “PODCAST – Inside the mind of Boris Johnson, with Caroline Pidgeon”

  1. Boris’s government by ‘chumocracy’ does not bode well for the large-scale distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine or vaccines. Think ‘test and trace’ run(??) by MP’s wife Dido Harding who has a very indifferent CV.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.