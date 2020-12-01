PODCAST – Inside the mind of Boris Johnson, with Caroline Pidgeon
Caroline Pidgeon, Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly and someone who saw Boris Johnson up close during his eight years as Mayor, joined me for the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts.
We discussed how Boris Johnson behaves as a politician, his strong desire to be liked, his long track record of wasting public money and more. I hope you enjoy the show:
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- The Garden Bridge.
- The SS Richard Montgomery.
- The wasteful water cannons.
- The Deputy Mayors problem.
- City Hall moving.
- CrossRail2.
- That Susan Kramer song.
- Luisa Porritt.
- Me and graffiti.
- Caroline Pidgeon on Twitter.
- Music by Hugo Lee.
Boris’s government by ‘chumocracy’ does not bode well for the large-scale distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine or vaccines. Think ‘test and trace’ run(??) by MP’s wife Dido Harding who has a very indifferent CV.