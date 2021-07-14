Liberal Democrat autumn conference registration opens



The 2021 Liberal Democrat autumn federal conference is going to be a virtual affair again, on 17-21 September.

Registrations are now open.

Not come to conference before? There’s a special £1 rate for first time attendees. For people who have come to conference before, the usual early registration discount applies until 10 August.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

