Liberal Democrat spring conference registrations are open



The 2021 Liberal Democrat spring federal conference is going to be a virtual affair again, on 19-21st March.

Registrations are now open.

Register by 5pm, 13th January for the early bird £40 rate. Claimant registrations are £10.

