Political

Matt Hancock’s vaccine mistake

Aside from being untrue, Matt Hancock’s comments about the coronavirus vaccine are very dangerous:

If the vaccine becomes a matter of political party controversy, people will/won’t take it because of their party preferences. A successful vaccination drive requires broader cross-party and no-party support.

There’s more than enough other material to argue over Brexit. Making a success of vaccination shouldn’t be sacrificed for wanting to find one other talking point.

And of course, Stephen Bush makes a similar point far more eloquently than me in his daily email (sign up here).

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.