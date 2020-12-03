Aside from being untrue, Matt Hancock’s comments about the coronavirus vaccine are very dangerous:

If the vaccine becomes a matter of political party controversy, people will/won’t take it because of their party preferences. A successful vaccination drive requires broader cross-party and no-party support.

There’s more than enough other material to argue over Brexit. Making a success of vaccination shouldn’t be sacrificed for wanting to find one other talking point.

And of course, Stephen Bush makes a similar point far more eloquently than me in his daily email (sign up here).

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis