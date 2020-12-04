Political Layla Moran wins Politician of the Year at the Pink News awards December 4, 2020 - 6:28 pm Congratulations Layla: A very deserving congratulations to our first winners of today's #PinkNewsAwards – @LaylaMoran takes Politician of the Year for being an open and visible role model alongside @NadiaWhittomeMP for being a strong ally to the trans community. https://t.co/NxgvjN1Si1 pic.twitter.com/fKre0O76S6 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) December 4, 2020 Sign up to get the latest news and analysis Email* Enter Email Confirm Email Name* First Last What would you like to receive?* Liberal Democrat Newswire: monthly newsletter Polling UnPacked (political opinion polling news): max 1 email per day Mark Pack blog posts and council by-election results: max 1 email per day Lib Dem news from www.LibDems.org.uk and the media: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Scotland: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from Wales: max 1 email per day Official Lib Dem news from London: max 1 email per day Notification of new episodes of Never Mind The Bar Charts podcast If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.PhoneThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked * Comment Name * Email * Website Sign up to get Lib Dem Newswire (privacy policy link below) All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.
