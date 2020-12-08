Jenny Wilkinson selected by Lib Dems for West Midlands Mayor

The Express & Star brings the news:

Chartered accountant Jenny Wilkinson will contest the election for the anti-Brexit party, vowing to focus on the “core themes” of transport, skills and lifelong learning, housing and homelessness. She has stood for parliament in her home town of Sutton Coldfield in the last two general elections, coming third behind the Conservative candidate on both occasions with 4.4 per cent on the vote in 2017 and 12.2 per cent in 2019. She campaigned to remain in the EU and stood in the 2019 Euro elections. She has vowed to press Conservative Andy Street, the current West Midlands Mayor, on how the region can work its way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

As her website says:

As a parent and governor at a local infant school, Jenny is passionate about education, concerned about cuts to school funding and the pressures that excessive testing places on our children. She is a founding Trustee of FOLIO Sutton Coldfield, which runs a range of educational events in the town centre library, as well as a Director of the Little Green Bookworm community play-café. Being interested in environmental issues, Jenny has instigated a Sutton Coldfield campaign to prevent climate change and is keen to see greater promotion and use of the wonderful natural resource we have on our doorstep in Sutton Park. Outside of politics, Jenny has a business background, working since 2000 as a Forensic Accountant, striving to combat fraud and corruption.

