The post-mortem into the performance of the polls at the 2019 Australian federal election was recently published. It has interesting similarities with the 2015 UK post-mortem with its emphasis on faulty samples.

Note though that although the election result was a shock compared with the polls, in terms of actual vote shares the 2019 Australian polls performed decently. It was the consistency of a Labor lead being followed by a Liberal win that shocked people.

