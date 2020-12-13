Inquiry into the Performance of the Opinion Polls at the 2019 Australian Federal Election
The post-mortem into the performance of the polls at the 2019 Australian federal election was recently published. It has interesting similarities with the 2015 UK post-mortem with its emphasis on faulty samples.
Note though that although the election result was a shock compared with the polls, in terms of actual vote shares the 2019 Australian polls performed decently. It was the consistency of a Labor lead being followed by a Liberal win that shocked people.Report-of-the-Inquiry-into-the-Performance-of-the-Opinion-Polls-at-the-2019-Australian-Federal-Election
Pennay, D, Goot, M. Neiger, D. Trewin, D. Lavrakas, P. J., Stirton, J., Hughes, P
Sheppard, J. McAllister, I. (2020) Report of the Inquiry into the Performance of the Opinion Polls at the 2019 Australian Federal Election, Association of Market and Social Research Organisations and the Statistical Society of Australia.
