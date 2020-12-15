Political

How the values of voters and of Liberal Democrat voters compare

There is lots of interest tucked into just this one graph from No Turning Back: The 2019 General Election and the UK’s new electoral geography from the centre-right thinktank, Onward.

Electoral values graph - Onward 2020

 

For the Liberal Democrats, what struck me is how many voters who aren’t Lib Dems at the moment are close to the party’s values. We certainly have our fair share of political challenges, but they are not the sort that requires a party to change its values (unlike, for example, the political challenge Labour faced after 1983).

But also notice how Labour is torn between appealing to some very different groups of voters. It reinforces a point David Howarth has often made about Labour being a coalition between two very different political tribes. When the party is doing well, that breadth can be a strength. But when it is struggling, that becomes a weakness.

For the Lib Dems currently, the contradictory pulls on Labour make it all the clearer that there is very much a space in the British political spectrum for the party. It’s up to us to raise our game to fill it.

2 responses to “How the values of voters and of Liberal Democrat voters compare”

  1. That’s very interesting. Can the definition of each “tribe” (or the combination of values that are espoused by the tribes) be accessed?

