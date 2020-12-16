Alison Alexander selected by Lib Dems for Montgomeryshire

Following news from Brecon and Radnorshire, Montgomeryshire Liberal Democrats have news of their own selection:

We are very happy to announce that Alison Alexander has been selected as our Senedd/Welsh Parliament 2021 candidate for Montgomeryshire.

Alison lives in rural northern Montgomeryshire with husband Alastair where she is a town councillor in Llanfyllin. Alison is the co-founder of Repair Café Oswestry and Borders, a board member of the inclusive environmental group BRACE and a parent governor at her local school.

Alison has degrees in botanical horticulture from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and in Mandarin Chinese, French and Spanish from the University of Durham and is currently completing a Masters degree in Ecology. She paused her career in horticulture and community education to raise their son, who now attends the nearby village school.

Commenting on her selection, Alison Alexander said:

It is a real pleasure to be selected to fight Montgomeryshire on behalf of the Welsh Liberal Democrats. On so many issues I believe that the Montgomeryshire has been overlooked, from rural broadband, to health & social care, to rural transport. I am passionate about bringing people together for a stronger democracy, improving life chances for the least advantaged and finding ways to protect the natural world while generating a thriving economy. I’m looking forward to fighting a campaign that champions the issues that matter to people across Montgomeryshire.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds added:

Alison Alexander is a first-rate candidate and will be taking the fight to the Conservatives. The Tories have failed to deliver for Montgomeryshire in the Senedd and are failing to deliver at Westminster too. What we need is a strong Liberal voice in the Welsh Parliament, fighting for our needs. That is exactly what Alison Alexander will do.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

