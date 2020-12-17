Stewart Golton selected as Lib Dem candidate for West Yorkshire Mayor

The Telegraph & Argus reports:

A Leeds councillor who has become the latest name in the race for West Yorkshire Mayor has claimed the region’s mayoral deal is not “true devolution”.

The Liberal Democrats officially announced Leeds city councillor Stewart Golton as their candidate for West Yorkshire Mayor this week…

Coun Golton, who has been a Leeds city councillor for 20 years, and currently leads the Liberal Democrats group on the authority, said people should support the party to avoid a “Labour stitch-up” in the region.

He said: “It’s a shame that the Conservative Government and the Labour leaders of West Yorkshire have failed to deliver true devolution for Yorkshire.

“Local people are understandably worried that the new Mayor could become a costly, bureaucratic nightmare that charges local people higher taxes and fails to deliver the change we all want. I’m determined to stop that. At the moment all five West Yorkshire Councils are run by Labour.

“We’re asking people to support us, so the mayoralty doesn’t become a Labour stich-up.”