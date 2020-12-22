Political

PODCAST – How are Labour and the Liberal Democrats doing?

Larry the Cat outside 10 Downing Street

Photo courtesy of Tom Jeffs / Parrot of Doom, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

I was joined again by Professor Tim Bale for the last episode in 2020 of Never Mind The Bar Charts. We took a look back at Tim’s five lessons for opposition parties and discussed how both Labour and the Liberal Democrats are doing on each of them.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

