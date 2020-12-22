PODCAST – How are Labour and the Liberal Democrats doing?
I was joined again by Professor Tim Bale for the last episode in 2020 of Never Mind The Bar Charts. We took a look back at Tim’s five lessons for opposition parties and discussed how both Labour and the Liberal Democrats are doing on each of them.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Tim Bale’s five lessons for opposition parties.
- The Liberal Democrat record in coalition.
- Alistair Darling promising bigger cuts than Margaret Thatcher.
- The Thornhill Report into what went wrong for the Lib Dems in 2019.
- What are the possible Lib Dem target seats like?
- The Politics of Competence by Will Jennings and Jane Green: Bookshop / Amazon.*
- Photo courtesy of Tom Jeffs / Parrot of Doom, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
- Tim Bale on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Like the show on Facebook.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.
Leave a Reply