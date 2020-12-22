PODCAST – How are Labour and the Liberal Democrats doing?

I was joined again by Professor Tim Bale for the last episode in 2020 of Never Mind The Bar Charts. We took a look back at Tim’s five lessons for opposition parties and discussed how both Labour and the Liberal Democrats are doing on each of them.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

Follow the show on Twitter.

Like the show on Facebook.

Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.

* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.