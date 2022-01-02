The books I read in 2021

It’s become a tradition of mine to pile up the books I’ve read each year for a once-a-year bookshelf filing binge. Which also means I can handily record in one photograph what I’ve read in the last year.

Here’s what 2021 brought:

Up in the top left is Brexitland, a book I liked so much I did not just one but two episodes of Never Mind The Bar Chart with its authors.

Hope you've had as much fun with your books of the year as I've had with mine.

Now to get a head start on 2022’s reading…

