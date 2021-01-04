Lib Dems call for a national lockdown in England to fight coronavirus
In the face of rising coronavirus deaths, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has called for a national lockdown in England, along with additional support for businesses and local communities.
Here is what Ed Davey said:
Assumptions are being made that people will be able to cope with another lockdown, but too many people are only coping with the current restrictions by bending the rules. Under a full lockdown one of two things will happen, those people will either continue to bend the rules or they won’t cope. The only solution to this is vaccinations.