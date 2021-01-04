Political

Lib Dems call for a national lockdown in England to fight coronavirus

In the face of rising coronavirus deaths, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has called for a national lockdown in England, along with additional support for businesses and local communities.

Here is what Ed Davey said:

Ed Davey tweets about coronavirus calling for a national lockdown

  1. Assumptions are being made that people will be able to cope with another lockdown, but too many people are only coping with the current restrictions by bending the rules. Under a full lockdown one of two things will happen, those people will either continue to bend the rules or they won’t cope. The only solution to this is vaccinations.

