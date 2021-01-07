Lady Justice: has she failed women?

A guest post from Liberal Democrat Vice President, Isabelle Parasram:

The deadline for sending in comments on the CPS consultation on its legal guidance on rape is coming up soon and, a few days in advance of that (Thursday 14 January, 7:00-8:30pm), I’m hosting a webinar that might help to crystallise your thoughts on this and other matters impacting women and justice.

Sign up here to attend.

The updated CPS guidance reflects the changing world and our improved understanding of the many complex issues related to rape. For example, an issue that I have encountered on numerous occasions as the Head of a barristers’ chambers is the balance between pursuing reasonable lines of enquiry and the right to privacy of the alleged victim.

If you want to explore this and other issues impacting women and justice, then send your questions in to kndaws@hotmail.com so that my panellists and I can discuss them. The panel will be:

Former Chair of the Bar Council Amanda Pinto QC

Barrister and part-time Crown Court Recorder Maryam Syed

Elaine Storkey, author of Scars Against Humanity, a book about violence against women and girls.

Former Liberal Democrat MP Lorely Burt will be introducing the session and psychologist Dr Jermaine Revalier will be co-chairing.

