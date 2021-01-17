A year of Brexit polling and public opinion is back to where it started

After a year of Brexit negotiations, Brexit progress and Brexit polling, public opinion has ended up pretty much where it started:

In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the European Union?

January 2020: 47% picked wrong

January 2021: 48% picked wrong

Of course, the longer-term trends are what matter and individual polls can be outliers. The longer-term picture is similar, with a move to ‘right’ early in the year and then to ‘wrong’ around the time that the Brexit talks looked like they might not result in a deal. There’s a bit of a longer-term trend against Brexit, but so far it’s a modest one.