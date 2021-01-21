Political

How to interview MPs (and other people): a brilliant guide

Houses of Parliament, viewed from across the Thames

Image by ArtTower from Pixabay.

An excellent new paper from Philip Cowley is nominally about how to interview MPs for political science research. But it’s really a very funny guide to how to interview anyone half-important or busy.

As the responses on Twitter show, it’s also a genuinely useful guide, capturing what many people have learnt from bitter experience over the years.

Having been interviewed by him myself, I am of course in no way paranoid about whether any of the anonymised examples refer to me.

Here is Professor Philip Cowley’s paper in full:

Interviewing-MPs-Philip-Cowley-SSRN-id3764202

Citation: Cowley, Philip, Interviewing MPs (January 12, 2021). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3764202.

