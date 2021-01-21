How to interview MPs (and other people): a brilliant guide

An excellent new paper from Philip Cowley is nominally about how to interview MPs for political science research. But it’s really a very funny guide to how to interview anyone half-important or busy.

As the responses on Twitter show, it’s also a genuinely useful guide, capturing what many people have learnt from bitter experience over the years.

Having been interviewed by him myself, I am of course in no way paranoid about whether any of the anonymised examples refer to me.

Here is Professor Philip Cowley’s paper in full:

Citation: Cowley, Philip, Interviewing MPs (January 12, 2021). Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3764202.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis