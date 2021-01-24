Caroline Gooch selected by Liberal Democrats for Bristol Mayor

News from Bristol Liberal Democrats of their candidate for Mayor of Bristol, up for election in May 2021:

Our new candidate is Dr Caroline Gooch, who is a medical science and pharmaceutical consultant.

She trained as a research scientist and now works as a consultant in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked in medical affairs, medical information, and medicines access. She is passionate about ethical business practices, working in partnership with the NHS to achieve access to medicines for patients, and about having full, open, and frank conversations with doctors about medicines.

Caroline said, “I’m very pleased to take on the Liberal Democrat candidacy for Bristol Mayor. Abolishing the ‘spare mayor’ would be a huge step forward for democracy. The role is not needed now that we have the WECA Metro Mayor, and the Bristol mayor’s only role appears to be to exert his own wishes above those of our councillors. The role carries too much power and renders the views of hardworking councillors representing their constituents across the city, totally mute. The profligacy of the office of mayor is costing Bristol council tax payers far too much money – money which is desperately needed elsewhere.”

She has the full support of the Bristol Liberal Democrats. We can’t wait to get started and campaign for her election and to Scrap The Mayor this May!