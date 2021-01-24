Political

Former Conservative Mayor of Trowbridge joins Liberal Democrats

The Wiltshire Gazette and Herald reports:

A former mayor of Trowbridge who was kicked out of the Conservative Party has joined the Liberal Democrats.

Cllr David Cavill was welcomed into the South West Wiltshire Lib Dem Group by the town council’s leader Cllr Stewart Palmen, who said: “We would like to welcome a new councillor to the Lib Dem group.

“David Cavill is a former mayor of Trowbridge and has been working to make Trowbridge better as a councillor for sometime.” …

Alongside two other town councillors, Peter Fuller and Diana King, Mr Cavill resigned from the local Tory Group last July to sit as Independent councillors after they objected to “misleading public statements and unwarranted criticism of the council’s members and officers” by the Conservative Group’s leader Cllr Antonio Piazza…

Mr Cavill, 78, said: “… Although I accept and will work with the result of the Brexit vote, I was always a committed European and have concluded that I will feel more comfortable elsewhere.

“I want to continue to help develop the environment of Trowbridge, Wiltshire and the well-being of its residents so I have taken the decision to formally join my friends in the Liberal Democrats.”

