Lessons from coalitions: sign up for a special live panel show

The Liberal Democrats have been in coalition in Holyrood. We’ve been in coalition in Westminster. We are in coalition in the Welsh Senedd. What can the party learn from those previous experiences, and how can those lessons be applied to any future hung Parliament in Westminster?

I’m teaming up with the most excellent Lib Dem Podcast to record a special live panel discussion on Friday 12th February 2021, from 4pm.

We’ve got an awesome panel with direct first hand experience of how coalitions do and don’t work: current Welsh coalition minister Kirsty Williams and two survivors of the 2010-15 Westminster coalition, Polly Mackenzie and Duncan Brack.

To be in the virtual Zoom audience, sign up here. You can also register a question beforehand as well.

A recording of the show will be available after in all the usual feeds.

