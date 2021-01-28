PODCAST – How to make Parliament work better, with Professor Meg Russell
Welcome to the first episode in 2021 of Never Mind The Bar Charts. As regular listeners may have guessed given the timing, for this year I’m going to revert to monthly shows after last year’s near-weekly shows.
Let’s call this then season three, and for the season opener I’m so pleased to have an absolute A-lister when it comes to how politics works in the UK, Professor Meg Russell of the Constitution Unit.
A special adviser to Robin Cook when he was Leader of the House of Commons, Meg played a key role in the Wright Committee which led to a wave of Parliamentary procedural reform.
We talked about a new report she has co-authored, taking a look at how to improve the way Parliament works:
Show notes
- Taking Back Control: Why the House of Commons Should Govern its Own Time.
- The Wright Committee.
- House of Commons Standing Order 14: its history and impact.
- Legislation at Westminster: Parliamentary Actors and Influence in the Making of British Law by Meg Russell and Daniel Gover: Bookshop / Amazon.*
- The Constitution Unit on Twitter.
