Even in 2019, public opinion shifted liberal on immigration
As well as interesting age data in the latest release by the British Election Study, there is also a positive finding about the long-term trend on immigration.
As other polling has shown, the long term trend in British public is towards a more liberal view on immigration, even jn more recent years:
This trend fits with other data and other questions on the topic, such as from the British Social Attitudes survey and the Ipsos-MORI long-term trends.
