Political

Even in 2019, public opinion shifted liberal on immigration

As well as interesting age data in the latest release by the British Election Study, there is also a positive finding about the long-term trend on immigration.

As other polling has shown, the long term trend in British public is towards a more liberal view on immigration, even jn more recent years:

This trend fits with other data and other questions on the topic, such as from the British Social Attitudes survey and the Ipsos-MORI long-term trends.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.