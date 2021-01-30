How political leaflets used to look: a Focus newsletter from Kendal, 1979

With thanks to John Studholme, here’s what one Focus newsletter looked like back in the 1970s. The technology for doing leaflets may have changed and designs altered, but the underlying purpose is still very familiar.





A councillor from 1974, John Studholme stood down in 2006 with the party having grown in the area to include a Liberal Democrat MP, and a majority on both the town and district council.

For more gems from past election leaflets, see my collection How leaflets used to look.