Cyber attack forces council to ask votes to reapply for postal votes
The Hackney Citizen reports:
Another consequence of the serious cyber attack on Hackney Council has emerged today, with the Town Hall asking registered postal voters to submit new applications ahead of local and regional elections in May.
Organised criminals hacked into the council’s systems last October, causing extensive disruption that even affected the local property market…
Now, the Town Hall has revealed that the damage extends to parts of its elections computer system, forcing it to ask postal voters to resubmit their applications…
According to the council, there is no evidence that any postal voting data was stolen in the cyber attack.
The council has written to those affected. The next elections due in Hackney are this May.
