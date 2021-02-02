New Liberal Democrat Campaign Innovation Fund launched

Really good to see plans for a new Liberal Democrat Campaign Innovation Fund take off with the fund now open for applications.

Grants of up to £500 will be given towards funding measurable experiments to generate new information about how to win elections. That might mean testing a new tactic or better understanding the impact of an old one.

Successful bids will need to show how the proposed project will provide the party with new information that can help to win elections. Applications will be expected to cover:

What is the purpose of the research project?

How will the knowledge gained help Lib Dems to win in the future? Is it something that the party does not already know?

Is the technique of sufficient magnitude to affect the outcome of elections? For example, if you want to look at the impact of a postal vote recruitment campaign, are you looking at more than just a single direct mail letter to individuals?

Is the proposed project feasible? Does the local team have the capacity to deliver it without diverting effort away from local campaign objectives?

The Fund’s panel are:

Cllr Kath Pinnock, Liberal Democrat life peer and chair of the panel

Cllr Lisa Smart, Chair of the Federal Communications and Elections Committee

Dr Chris Butler, former London Campaigns Officer and now an political academic at the University of Manchester

Steve Jolly, former Head of National Campaigns

Henry McMorrow, Interim Head of National Campaigns

James Baker, ALDC Development Officer

Find out more about the fund over on the party website.

I am of course hoping someone puts in a bid involving holograms.

