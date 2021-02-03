See what’s new with the Liberal Democrat spring conference agenda

The Liberal Democrat Federal Spring Conference agenda is now out. It’s an online conference again, with further innovations following our online success last autumn:

The innovation with conference timings has continued. Without the need for people to have time to travel home on the Sunday, conference will now run for a full day. This makes it the longest spring conference since the epic 1990s Nottingham conference that was extended to a bank holiday Monday to get in all the procedural business.

This spring will also see a new party awards slot. Previously these were presented only at autumn conference, but we’re expanding the range of party awards and presenting three of them at spring.

Submit your award nominations of wonderful colleagues here.

Also very glad that Federal Conference Committee (FCC) agreed to give our local government base a good presence on the main agenda with two different presentations during the weekend. There are also extended time slots for fringe meetings, responding to one of the pieces of feedback from our first virtual conference.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the fun of conference by registering now.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

