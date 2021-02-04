Digital Future Women MPs’ Weekend 2021

Excellent to see these weekends continuing, migrated to a digital format:

The Campaign for Gender Balance (CGB) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the Future Women MPs’ Weekend, to be held online 20-21 February 2021

The weekend is an intensive training weekend for aspiring female MPs; designed to equip you with the knowledge you need as a candidate.

Please note that this training is aimed at inexperienced candidates. If you are an experienced candidate there will be other CGB events in the future which may be more tailored to your skills and needs.

As well as expert advice on your political career the weekend will also give you: