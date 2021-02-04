Digital Future Women MPs’ Weekend 2021
Excellent to see these weekends continuing, migrated to a digital format:
The Campaign for Gender Balance (CGB) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the Future Women MPs’ Weekend, to be held online 20-21 February 2021
The weekend is an intensive training weekend for aspiring female MPs; designed to equip you with the knowledge you need as a candidate.
Please note that this training is aimed at inexperienced candidates. If you are an experienced candidate there will be other CGB events in the future which may be more tailored to your skills and needs.
As well as expert advice on your political career the weekend will also give you:
- Information and advice on all aspects of the process from how to apply for approval, through to planning and winning your selection on your way to standing for Parliament
- An opportunity to formulate your development plan
- Key skills on strategically planning your career in politics
- Personalised advice and guidance from key experts
- A fantastic opportunity to network and make useful contacts with other aspiring women within the party
- Previous attendees have described the weekend as “invaluable”, “dynamic” and “’Some of the best party training I have experienced’’More details over on the party website.
