Welsh Liberal Democrats launch Volunteer Awards

I’ve written before about how we’re expanding the range of party awards at our federal conferences, and it’s great to see ways of thanking and praising volunteers spreading elsewhere too as with this news from Wales:

The Welsh Liberal Democrats is dependent on its volunteers, and our new Volunteer Awards aim to recognise those “super-volunteers” who are pillars of liberalism in their local communities and have contributed to the successes of the Welsh Party.

All members are invited to nominate volunteers who they think deserve recognition in the following categories:

Outstanding Leadership, Dedication or Success in Local Government

Unsung Hero

Best Contribution to Advancing Diversity

Outstanding contribution to Welsh Party success by a member of the Welsh Young Liberals

Local Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

Any member may make as many nominations as they wish, in as many categories as they wish. Nominations will close at mid-day on Friday 26th February.

Read more and nominate your award winners at www.welshlibdems.wales/volunteer-awards,

