Labour MP broke Parliamentary rules over councillor payments

The Leicester Mercury reports on a new ruling from the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards :

Claudia Webbe breached the MPs’ Code of Conduct by failing to declare payments she received for her continuing work as a councillor in London.

MPs’ income, beyond their £82,000 salaries, must be recorded within 28 days on their register of interests.

However an investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone has found she did not do this with eight sets of allowances she received from Islington Borough Council last year…

The registrar said Ms Webbe was sent the forms to declare income on January 29 last year but then heard nothing from her until October 1