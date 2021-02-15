Political

Labour MP broke Parliamentary rules over councillor payments

The Leicester Mercury reports on a new ruling from the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards :

Claudia Webbe breached the MPs’ Code of Conduct by failing to declare payments she received for her continuing work as a councillor in London.

MPs’ income, beyond their £82,000 salaries, must be recorded within 28 days on their register of interests.

However an investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone has found she did not do this with eight sets of allowances she received from Islington Borough Council last year…

The registrar said Ms Webbe was sent the forms to declare income on January 29 last year but then heard nothing from her until October 1

Claudia Webbe is currently suspended from the Labour Party, pending the outcome of a trial on harassment charges.

 

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

    If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.