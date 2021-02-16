The BBC reports:

A woman has been given a suspended sentence for forging a council candidate’s election nomination papers.

Amanda Wycherley added eight people’s names without their knowledge and forged their signatures so Conservative Jonathan Liam Jones could stand in a Neath Port Talbot council by-election…

Mr Jones finished fourth in the May 2019 Resolven by-election, securing 34 votes in an ballot won by independent candidate Dean Lewis.

Wycherley later pleaded guilty to offences under Section 65 of the Representation of the People Act 1983 and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to undertake rehabilitation, 180 hours of unpaid community work as well as paying £2,366.40 in costs.