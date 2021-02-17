Liberal Democrat Ethnic Minority Future MPs’ Weekend 2021

Following up news of the Digital Future Women MPs’ Weekend, details are now out for the Ethnic Minority Future MPs’ Weekend 2021:

The Racial Diversity Campaign (RDC) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the Ethnic Minority Future MPs’ Weekend, to be held online, 6th – 7th March 2021.

The weekend is an intensive training weekend for aspiring ethnic minority MPs, designed to equip you with the knowledge you need as a Liberal Democrat candidate.

Confirmed guests so far include:

Please note that this training is for ethnic minority members, approved candidates and less experienced PPCs. We will organise separate RDC events in the future for experienced candidates which will be more tailored to your skills and needs.