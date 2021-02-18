Labour councillor Matt Kerr fined by Electoral Commission

A reminder for councillors of all political parties about the importance of knowing and following donations rules comes with this month’s batch of enforcement updates from the Electoral Commission.

Glasgow Labour councillor Matt Kerr has been fined £200 by the Electoral Commission for a, “failure to report donations within 30 days”.

Last year Councillor Kerr ran to be Labour’s deputy leader in Scotland.

