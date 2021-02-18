Political

Labour councillor Matt Kerr fined by Electoral Commission

A reminder for councillors of all political parties about the importance of knowing and following donations rules comes with this month’s batch of enforcement updates from the Electoral Commission.

Glasgow Labour councillor Matt Kerr has been fined £200 by the Electoral Commission for a, “failure to report donations within 30 days”.

Last year Councillor Kerr ran to be Labour’s deputy leader in Scotland.

 

Keep up with news about elections by email

If you’d like to be notified by email when new posts about how are how our elections are run appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

  • If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.