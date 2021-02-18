Public split 40%-38% over postponing May elections

The February Savanta ComRes tracker poll includes this finding on the timing of the next big round of elections:

There are due to be local elections in England, as well as devolved elections in Scotland, Wales and London, in May this year. Some say that the elections should go ahead as planned, but others say that they should be postponed due to the pandemic. Which of the following is closest to your view?

Postpone: 40%

Go ahead: 38%

That is essentially a tie given the margins of error involved.

I’ve not seen other polling on this question recently, so we’ve only got this one poll to go by so far. Do let me know if I’ve missed other polling on this.

