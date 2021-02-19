Brexitland: The long-term factors shaping our politics, and what they mean for the future
One of the most popular Never Mind The Bar Charts episodes last year was with Rob Ford, discussing Brexitland, the book he’s co-written that takes a look and the long-term social and demographic changes driving British politics.
So I’m delighted this time to welcome to the show his co-author, Professor Maria Sobolewska, to discuss further their book and its implications for British politics.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Last year’s popular episode with Maria’s co-author, Rob Ford: Culture wars, Brexit and electoral reform.
- How predictions after the 1992 general election didn’t work out.
- Brexitland: Identity, Diversity and the Reshaping of British Politics by Maria Sobolewska and Rob Ford: Waterstones / Amazon / Bookshop (independent bookshops).*
- Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain by Sathnam Sanghera: Waterstones / Amazon / Bookshop (independent bookshops).*
Very interested that Maria mentions attraction to Green party. I saw this happen in my constituency in run up to 2019 GE.. In a large college debate, a vote was taken before and after the debate. It showed a big swing among these young adults, from Labour to Green.
Is this more than just traditional left support (very prominent here until recently) because you would think with Corbyn as leader, these young people would be attracted to Labour most of all ? Greens are a threat to us in some places, because of their simple idealistic message, always attractive to youngsters, in spite of a legitimate criticism that they are simplistic and therefore do not have the practical expertise to run a council or country.