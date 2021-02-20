How political leaflets used to look: Should you be a nosey neighbour?

Following up the 1970s Kendall leaflet, Chesterfield’s Paul Holmes has kindly shared this from his town in 1973. It was the first Liberal Party leaflet in Chesterfield since the Second World War.

I couldn’t resist taking a look at Google Street View, and there is now a road crossing in the area, though a bit further down the road from the location they were campaigning for in the early 1970s.

