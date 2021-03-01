Available to pre-order: new third edition of 101 Ways To Win An Election

I have some exciting news to share: Ed Maxfield and I have been working on a big update to 101 Ways To Win An Election. Our third edition contains a completely new section on setting your strategy, four chapters on digital campaigning re-written from scratch and other updates all the way through the book.

Plus we’ve kept all the good bits which led one reader to say recently:

A lot has happened in politics, and campaigning technology, since our 2016 edition. There have been some spectacular new election winners, such as Jacinda Ardern, and plenty of changes to social media best practices. So even if you’ve read both previous editions, you’ll find plenty new in our third edition of 101 Ways To Win An Election.

It will be out in the summer, but it would be great if you can pre-order your copy now. That’s because pre-orders play a big role in determining how much prominence bookshops give to new titles.

So if you are going to buy the new edition at some point, getting it now via pre-order would be a really helpful boost for Ed and myself. Thank you!

