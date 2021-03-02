Been called by 020 3966 0062 claiming you are going to be taken to court?

It’s been a while since I last wrote about one of these calls, but as previous posts seemed to help quite a few people, here’s information about a call I had today…

If you’ve been called by 020 3966 0062 with an automated voice claiming that you are about to be taken to court over taxes, you can breathe easy.

These are dodgy calls, being made blind to large numbers of people. The people running these calls don’t really know something about you and your taxes.

If you receive such as message, it’s always a good move to lodge a complaint with the Information Commissioner here. The regulator can move a little slowly, but movement happens when there are lots of complaints.

More information on these sorts of dodgy calls is also available direct from HMRC itself:

The section on the HMRC website is good and clear, including advice on what to do if you have been taken in by one of these scams.