Councillor Frank Harwood switches to Liberal Democrats in Derby

Independent councillor Frank Harwood has switched* to the Liberal Democrats in Derby:

Whether Mr Harwood, who is currently Mayor of Derby until the end of May, stays as a ward councillor will be in the hands of the electorate as he is up for re-election on May 6, along with a third of the city councillors.

He will stand as a Lib Dem, which is who he stood for when he was first elected to Derby City Council in 2008, representing his home area of Oakwood.

He decided to leave the Lib Dems in 2010 to join the city’s Conservatives and remained there until 2020…

Councillor Ruth Skelton, leader of the Lib Dem Group, said: “We welcome Frank. He feels that the Lib Dem group is the best ‘fit’ for him, and so do we. [Derbyshire Live]