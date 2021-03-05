SNP loses seat to Labour as council by-elections resume

After rather a long coronavirus-driven break, council by-elections are starting up again. There was one contest this week, an SNP defence in Scotland:

That loss mirrors what happened in the last set of by-elections before the latest pause: another SNP loss, that time to the Liberal Democrats.

That SNP loss comes also in the same week as the latest donations figures from the Electoral Commission, showing surprising weak figures for the SNP.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the SNP received only £2,080 in declarable donations (excluding public funding). This compares with, for example, the Scottish Green Party on £48,786. The Liberal Democrats in total (not just Scotland) received £420,773 in declarable donatinos.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

