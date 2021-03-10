A guest post from Liberal Democrat Vice President, Isabelle Parasram:

We’ve been blown away by the response to our forthcoming webinar: ‘What’s it like to be dsabled in Britain in 2021?’ with speakers Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Michelle Daley and Dan White.

It’s clearly struck a chord with many people – we have a huge range of attendees joining us from members of the emergency services to media representatives to senior executives of well-known organisations.

This discussion has been a long time coming – I can tell from the many people who’ve been sending in their descriptions of what it’s like for them to be disabled in Britain in 2021. (You can send in your own one minute video/audio clips or any other format that works for you to: kndaws@hotmail.com.)

They might not be on our panel, but they are keen to have their voices heard.

For example:

the organisation campaigning for step free access at all stations and on all trains

Julie who says that most policy is directed against disabled people, because “thinking on disabled issues is seriously ableist” and

the anonymous person who said, “personally I am so tired of telling what it’s like and nothing at all changes, nothing is understood and nothing is done proactively.”

Individuals and organisations across the globe have been and will continue to campaign on these issues whether I do so or not. The webinar we’re running isn’t the answer to solving these issues. But, within the realms of influence we share, I hope it will be a start.

Join us on Thursday 11th March from 7pm-8:30pm GMT. Register here.

We’ll be accepting questions on the night via the QA function on Zoom, however, if you’d like to submit a question in advance, please do send them to kndaws@hotmail.com.

Note: we will be using the services of a British Sign Language interpreter and a transcriber for subtitling. If you have any specific access requirements for the webinar, then please let us know.

