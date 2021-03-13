A Liberal Democrat press release brings the news:

Following the events in Clapham this evening, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has written a letter to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick calling on her to resign.

The letter, also signed by Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London Luisa Porritt and Spokesperson for Home Affairs Alistair Carmichael, says:

Dear Commissioner,

The scenes this evening of the policing of the Clapham Common vigil in memory of Sarah Everard are utterly disgraceful and shame the Metropolitan Police.

The vigil this evening was a peaceful one brought together in the most horrific of circumstances.

Across the country, countless women have told their own painful stories of harassment and abuse. Your officers should have been standing in solidarity with those on Clapham Common tonight not being ordered to disrupt this display of grief and peaceful protest.

This was a complete abject tactical and moral failure on the part of the Police.

We therefore call on you to consider your leadership of the service and whether you can continue to have the confidence of the millions of women in London that you have a duty to safeguard and protect.

Yours sincerely ,

Ed Davey MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Luisa Porritt, Liberal Democrat candidate for Mayor of London

Alistair Carmichael MP, Spokesperson for Home Affairs