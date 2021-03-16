Health campaign group fined for missing leaflet imprint

The latest round-up of Electoral Commission enforcement actions includes this:

Keep Our NHS Public (KONP) (unregistered non-party campaigner) and Solopress Limited (printer). Failure to include valid imprint on campaign material. £500 variable monetary penalty imposed on publisher. No sanction imposed on printer. Due for payment by 22 March 2021

Another reminder for everyone of the importance of getting the imprint right on political leaflets.

