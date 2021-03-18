Government defeated in House of Lords over dangerous cladding

As The Independent reports, there’s good news on Lib Dem peer Kath Pinnock’s continuing campaign over unsafe cladding:

Peers have inflicted another embarrassing defeat on Boris Johnson’s government over financial protection for households affected by dangerous cladding of the kind blamed for the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The House of Lords voted by 326 to 248 to prevent the bill for remedial work, like the removal of unsafe cladding from blocks of flats, being passed to leaseholders and tenants.

Instead, they want the government to stump up the cash and then recoup it from developers, construction firms and cladding manufacturers.

Liberal Democrat peer Kath Pinnock said the government’s own estimates put the cost of work at £16bn, with households across the country potentially losing out.

Baroness Pinnock described the situation as an “unresolved crisis of major proportions” which can only be fixed with upfront funding from the government.