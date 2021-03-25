Full slate of Lib Dem candidates for this week’s council by-elections

Three council by-elections this week, from Wales and Scotland. Great to see a full slate of Lib Dem candidates this time, up two on the last time these wards were fought and sustaining the improvements seen in recent weeks.

Llanrug, Gwynedd

A Plaid defence, with Calum Davies running for the Liberal Democrats. That makes it the first time the party has contested the ward after four previous no-shows stretching back to the ward’s first election in 2004.

Midlothian East, Midlothian

An SNP defence with Margaret Davis standing for the Lib Dems, after no Lib Dem candidate last time.

Result to come.

Almond and Earn, Perth and Kinross

Another SNP defence, with this time Claire McLaren standing for the Liberal Democrats.

Result to come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

