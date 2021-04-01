New scheme to support young people who want to become councillors

This is an excellent new project from Young Liberals, being run with the support of ALDC:

There are 15 places available in the first cohort, which will be for those aiming to get elected in May 2022.

The new scheme offers a whole load of support, including:

A fully funded place at ALDC’s Kickstart weekend

A Summer Survey for your ward

Five days of specialised training and support

An experienced personal mentor

We’re particularly looking to support candidates who might not have a lot of campaign infrastructure or financial support from their local party. So don’t worry – even if there’s never been a Liberal Democrat councillor in your area, we’d love to help you!

We’d love to hear from applicants from any and all backgrounds and levels of experience. The only essential criteria are: