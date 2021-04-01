New scheme to support young people who want to become councillors
This is an excellent new project from Young Liberals, being run with the support of ALDC:
There are 15 places available in the first cohort, which will be for those aiming to get elected in May 2022.
The new scheme offers a whole load of support, including:
- A fully funded place at ALDC’s Kickstart weekend
- A Summer Survey for your ward
- Five days of specialised training and support
- An experienced personal mentor
We’re particularly looking to support candidates who might not have a lot of campaign infrastructure or financial support from their local party. So don’t worry – even if there’s never been a Liberal Democrat councillor in your area, we’d love to help you!
We’d love to hear from applicants from any and all backgrounds and levels of experience. The only essential criteria are:
- You must be under the age of 30
- You must be a Liberal Democrat member
- You must be free 2nd-4th July 2021 for Kickstart
- You must want to be elected as a councillor in May 2022
More details and application form on the Young Liberals site.
