Andy Hagon selected by Lib Dems for Hartlepool by-election

The Northern Echo reports on the Lib Dem pick for the Hartlepool Parliamentary by-election:

A school teacher has been selected by the Liberal Democrats to stand in the Hartlepool by-election.

Andy Hagon was adopted unanimously by the local Lib Dems, having also been the party’s candidate for the Hartlepool constituency in the 2017 and 2019 General elections.

Mr Hagon, who grew up on Owton Manor estate, said: “I was born and raised in Hartlepool. My family and best mates live here. I’ve worked, volunteered in and been unemployed here in Hartlepool … There should never be one in three Hartlepool children living in poverty in one of the richest countries in the world, we need a more caring country.”